Google meets Seoul’s security conditions for map data export

The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London on June 24, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Google has met Seoul’s conditions for exporting high-precision Korean map data after removing coordinates and agreeing to use locally masked imagery.

Google has removed latitude and longitude coordinates for Korean territory from Google Maps and Google Earth worldwide and met Seoul’s other security conditions for exporting Korea’s high-precision map data, the government said Friday.

A panel of government officials and private-sector experts convened by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has confirmed the changes and found that Google has also restricted other ways of exposing the coordinates.

Under these conditions, the government will also not hand Google security information such as the locations and sizes of military and security facilities. Instead, the National Geographic Information Institute, the ministry’s mapping agency, will mask those sites in map imagery, and a Korean partner company will pass the imagery on to Google.

Google signed a contract in August to receive the processed imagery through that partner. Once the images arrive, Google must immediately replace its existing map imagery with them and run them unaltered.

For now, Google uses imagery from foreign commercial satellites and has temporarily masked military and security facilities it identified on its own.

To handle security incidents, Google named the head of Google Korea its dedicated officer for maps in Korea and will set up a system to answer government requests around the clock.

Seoul and its nearby cities are seen on Google Maps on Nov. 13. SCREEN CAPTURE

The government will keep checking how the domestically processed imagery and data are exported and whether Google observes the security conditions. Seoul will suspend or revoke the approval in the event of serious noncompliance.

Because Google now uses Korean map and imagery data, procedures under Korean law such as corrective orders can apply to Google just as they do to domestic companies, the government added.

A high-precision map is drawn at a scale of 1:5,000, so 50 meters (164 feet) on the ground appears as 1 centimeter on the map. Under Korea’s spatial data law, taking any map more detailed than 1:25,000 out of the country requires the land minister’s approval.

Google asked to export the map data in 2007 and 2016, and again in February last year.

Seoul had long held out on security grounds before granting conditional approval a year later, on Feb. 27.Under that decision, the processing to mask security information, such as the locations of security facilities, must be done in Korea.





This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

BY BAEK MIN-JUNG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]