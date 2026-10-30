Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire controlling stake in TMAP Mobility

The potential sale of its controlling stake in TMAP Mobility to Goldman Sachs is seen as part of SK Square's broader efforts to concentrate its resources on AI and semiconductors.

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs is seeking to acquire a controlling stake in TMAP Mobility, the operator of TMAP, one of Korea’s leading navigation services.

SK Square, the largest shareholder of TMAP Mobility, is in talks with Goldman Sachs over selling its controlling stake, according to industry sources on Thursday. SK Square currently holds a 63.23 percent stake in TMAP Mobility.

The two sides are reportedly aiming to finalize the deal by the end of the year.

Goldman Sachs is also considering acquiring TMAP Mobility shares held by major financial investors, including KB Kookmin Bank, with the company seeking to invest between 700 billion won and 800 billion won ($522.6 million and $597.2 million) to acquire a 60 to 70 percent stake.

SK Square, however, is reportedly considering retaining part of its stake rather than selling its entire holding to maintain its position in the AI sector and is also reviewing other options to support TMAP Mobility’s future growth.

The company has been restructuring its business portfolio, divesting noncore assets to concentrate its resources on AI and semiconductors. It earlier sold digital advertising firm Incross to SK Networks in January and app marketplace One Store to Nexters in June.

The potential sale of its controlling stake in TMAP Mobility is seen as part of these broader efforts.

It will disclose details once it finalizes a decision, an SK Square source said.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]