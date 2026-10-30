Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire controlling stake in TMAP Mobility

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KHNP ends Daewoo-Doosan talks on $18.7 billion Czech nuclear plant
Korea's state-run nuclear power operator ended talks with the Daewoo-Doosan consortium over key terms and plans to select a new contractor for the $18.7 billion Dukovany project.
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Samsung's record $80.4B Q3 profit fails to impress investors
The chip division, responsible for almost all of the earnings, missed forecasts to weigh on the tech giant's stock.
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Hanwha Aerospace hit by earnings shock as Q3 profit falls short of expectations
The Korean aerospace and defense manufacturer's third quarter operating profit dropped as major Poland-bound defense deliveries shifted to the fourth quarter.
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Bithumb says personal information of hundreds of customers leaked in recent hack
The cryptocurrency exchange initially said only employee data was breached in a wave of attacks on financial firms.