GM Korea union extends strike as wage talks remain deadlocked

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Samsung creates robotics-dedicated unit under CEO
The tech giant is consolidating talent, research and production planning to accelerate the commercialization of humanoid robots.
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Indonesia likely to buy fewer KF-21 jets as it retreats from joint program with Korea
Jakarta is dropping local production of the Boramae fighter as the two sides weigh a smaller direct purchase amid shifting defense priorities.
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Gov't to prioritize companies outside greater Seoul in awarding state contracts
The Finance Ministry said that for projects with tied top bidders, the deal will go to a firm based in a region suffering population decline, followed by any not in the capital region.
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HD Hyundai Oilbank opens premium lubricant store in Pangyo
The store, called Hyundai XTeer, offers premium lubricant products and engine oil replacement services under one roof.