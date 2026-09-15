Global X launches ETF targeting Asia’s leading MLCC makers

Global X Management Company launched a new fund targeting manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) and related components, giving global investors exposure to Asian companies poised to benefit from growing demand for AI servers, the company said Monday.

Global X, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), launched the ETF on Friday under the ticker MLCC on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

The actively managed fund focuses on multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), essential components that store energy in electronic circuits. The components are widely used in AI servers, electric vehicles and smartphones, with the industry dominated by major manufacturers in Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

The ETF will give global investors access to the manufacturers in Asia, which can be difficult to trade directly in their respective markets, Global X said. Murata Manufacturing, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Yageo are the fund’s largest holdings, with weightings of 20.53 percent, 20.25 percent and 14.28 percent, respectively.

“Our goal has always been to identify structural trends before they go mainstream,” Global X CEO Ryan O’Connor said in a statement. “We believe today’s launch represents the latest expression of that goal, along with the continued expansion of our AI product suite. With its concentrated approach, we believe MLCC could offer investors a targeted way to harness this wave of AI-driven growth.”

As an actively managed fund, MLCC is designed to deliver concentrated exposure to the leading manufacturers of MLCCs and companies deriving significant revenue from the MLCCs and electronic components manufacturing vertical, the company said.

"The manufacturers of these components sit at a genuine chokepoint in the AI supply chain and could be difficult to access directly through U.S.-listed shares," said Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development. "Our MLCC ETF is designed to give investors a targeted, actively managed way to access that part of the technology supply chain as AI demand scales."

Global X was founded in 2008 and was acquired by Seoul-headquartered Mirae Asset Global Investments in 2018. The company is known for featuring a wide range of thematic ETFs.





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]