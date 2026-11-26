Under the theme of “discovering and growing founders,” Comeup 2026 will kick off on Dec. 9, with the number of corporate participants in its open innovation program reaching 65 this year.

A global startup event is set to take place in southern Seoul early next month, bringing together over 460 startups from across 55 nations, its organizer said on Thursday.

Under the theme of “discovering and growing founders,” Comeup 2026, co-hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, will kick off its three-day run on Dec. 9.

Estonia’s Minister of Economy Liina Vahtras will deliver a keynote speech, drawing on her career in both the startup sector and the government, as well as her experience working as an economic official in one of the world’s leading startup nations, the organizer said.

The organizer said it has made concerted efforts to scale the event — now in its eighth edition — globally.

The organizer added that corporate participants in its open innovation program have almost doubled to 65 this year, and the number of participating venture capital firms has also increased.

“We will make every effort to ensure that [Comeup 2026] becomes a showcase of what this year’s startup support programs have achieved and a stage to present the accomplishments of K-startups to the world,” said an official from the ministry.





Yonhap