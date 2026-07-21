Global semiconductor equipment sales forecast to hit record high in 2028 on AI infrastructure investment

Read more
-
BOK to pilot 24-hour offshore won trading system in September
The central bank will operate the network with four local banks in a move that Seoul hopes will boost the country's bid to make an MSCI index.
-
Sales of equity-linked securities decline in first half of year due to volatility
The issuance of equity-linked securities stood at 27.7 trillion won ($18.8 billion) in the first half of the year, down 41.7 percent from the previous six-month period.
-
Uber buys its way into Korea's delivery war, this time through Baemin
Uber’s planned takeover of Delivery Hero would bring it back to Korea’s food delivery market and intensify competition between Baemin and fast-growing Coupang Eats.
-
Homeplus rehabilitation proceedings back on after securing 200 billion won loan
The hypermarket chain can now proceed with restructuring after the Seoul Bankruptcy Court initially scuttled the process over cash concerns.