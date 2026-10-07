Global investment banks raise Korea's growth outlook on chip boom

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Samsung, SK hynix cash fuels apartment prices in Gyeonggi semiconductor belt despite tougher housing rules
Home prices in southern Gyeonggi are climbing again as limited supply and employee financing outweigh tighter regulations.
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AMRO lifts Korea growth forecast to 3.3%
The regional surveillance body raised its 2026 forecast for Korea while warning that weaker AI demand and higher energy costs could pose risks.
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Trump says Korea could pay 'double' if it doesn't sign on to $50B Alaska LNG deal
U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would "double it up" if Korea doesn't participate in the Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. It is unclear what he intends to double, though foreign media reports have focused on tariffs.
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State-run banks deny pressure to invest in controversial film ‘Assassin(s)’
IBK and KDB say their investments followed independent review procedures amid opposition scrutiny of more than 30 billion won tied to the film and its producer.