Global installs of Korean apps on Google Play Store hit 1.8 billion in 2025

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Korea’s AI law leaves disclosure gap as businesses sell generative content to consumers
Complaints over an AI-translated book app and the spread of virtual endorsers are intensifying calls to clarify which businesses must disclose commercial use of generative AI.
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Korea to send up space probe in 2031 to observe solar activity
Korea AeroSpace Administration stated that it will unveil the plan at the Committee on Space Research's academic conference in Florence, Italy.
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Danuri lunar orbiter to record Falcon 9 stage’s collision on moon’s surface
The satellite is set to observe the impact near the Einstein Crater on Wednesday using its high-resolution camera.
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AI demand pushes DRAM, NAND flash prices to record highs
DRAM and NAND hit new peaks in July, with analysts expecting prices to climb up to 20 percent in the third quarter as server demand tightens supply