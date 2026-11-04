Global firms pledge record $2 billion in 2027 for Korea's chip, AI sectors

Kim Tae-hyung, commissioner of Invest Korea, takes the podium during his opening remarks at the 22nd investment summit held at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 4. KOTRA

Seven companies will invest a combined record $2 billion in Korea's semiconductor, AI data center and energy sectors next year, with 97 percent of the funds going to regions outside greater Seoul.

Seven global companies have pledged a record $2 billion in investments in Korea's semiconductor, physical AI and data center sectors next year, marking the largest investment commitment secured at an annual forum hosted by the Trade Ministry and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

Nearly all of the investments, or 97 percent, will go to regions outside the Seoul metropolitan area, in line with the government's push to spread AI-driven industrial growth beyond the capital.

“Korea has two national priorities: putting AI to work in manufacturing and helping regions across the country grow through AI transformation in manufacturing,” said Kim Tae-hyung, commissioner of Invest Korea, in his opening remarks at the 22nd investment summit in southern Seoul on Wednesday.

“We want AI to help people on the factory floor catch problems earlier, adjust the process before materials are wasted and keep production moving.”

The $2 billion investment pledge is spearheaded by British AI infrastructure company Nscale, French industrial gas supplier Air Liquide and Amkor Technology, a U.S.-based semiconductor packaging and testing company.

A significant portion of the investments will go toward strengthening Korea's semiconductor supply chain, particularly in industrial gases, materials and equipment used in advanced packaging for AI chips, including high bandwidth memory (HBM).

Air Liquide plans to produce specialty gases used in chipmaking, while Amkor Technology will expand its advanced packaging facility in Gwangju. Germany's Henkel will establish a research and development center for advanced packaging materials used in HBM and work with Korean chipmakers.

Japanese chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron will also invest in a semiconductor equipment and materials plant, while Nscale plans to build an AI data center in Korea.

Investments will also extend to the energy infrastructure needed to support the country's growing AI ambitions. Singapore-based Gurin Energy and Norway's Deep Wind Offshore plan to develop renewable energy complexes.

Other global companies, including Edwards, Valeo and Ibiden, have pledged to strengthen their research and development presence in Korea in areas such as semiconductors, future mobility and advanced materials, while expanding technological partnerships with Korean companies.

“Companies have announced regional investment plans totaling more than $1.2 trillion, including three major projects in semiconductors, physical AI and AI data centers,” said Trade Minister Park Jung-sung.

“Manufacturing facilities across the country will become AI-powered factories, while industrial complexes will evolve into innovation hubs. We hope this will create new opportunities for global companies to test and commercialize their technologies.”

The investment pledges come as Korea seeks to turn its manufacturing base into a testing ground for industrial AI, drawing foreign investment not only into chip production but also into the data centers, energy facilities and research capabilities needed to support it.

Foreign-invested companies accounted for 21 percent of Korea's exports and 6 percent of employment in 2025, according to government data.

The three-day summit runs through Friday at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas hotel in southern Seoul.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]