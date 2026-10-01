Gimbap makes a U.S. comeback

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Korea's FA-50 looks to punch above its weight as it challenges U.S.'s F-16 for Mexico contract
The KAI’s light fighter is among four contenders to replace Mexico's aging F-5 fleet, with both cost and U.S. political considerations shaping the race.
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From robot stunts to real work: Atlas prepares to build Hyundai cars
Boston Dynamics is testing its humanoid robot on automotive tasks in Georgia as Hyundai plans large-scale deployment worldwide.
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Sober briefing vs. raucous rally: Korea, U.S. remain at odds over Alaska LNG project
The sense of celebration in the Oval Office was contrasted by a subdued explanation in Seoul, with the industry minister striking a prudent tone.
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Doosan Enerbility-led consortium wins $618M deal on gas-fired power plant in Vietnam
The O Mon 3 facility will be built for PetroVietnam Technical Service’s parent company, Petrovietnam.