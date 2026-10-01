Gimbap makes a U.S. comeback

CJ CheilJedang's Bibigo frozen gimbap (seaweed rice roll) sales in the United States rose 59 percent as Korean food demand rebounds.

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Bibigo gimbap bound for the United States rolls off the line at CJ CheilJedang's plant in Jincheon, North Chungcheong.

Gimbap, the Korean seaweed rice roll, is catching on again in the United States.

Sales of CJ CheilJedang's Bibigo frozen gimbap in the United States rose 59 percent from a year earlier in the first seven months of the year, the company said Thursday. The number of U.S. stores carrying the product rose 146 percent, from 1,924 last year to 4,734 this year.

"As interest in K-food grows in the United States, we are strengthening our local marketing," a CJ CheilJedang spokesperson said.

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Korean frozen gimbap flew off U.S. shelves in 2024 after going viral on social media.

Frozen gimbap exports to the United States jumped 1,550 percent that year to $2.2 million, according to Korea Agricultural Trade Information, the agricultural and food export data service run by the state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation.

Exports then fell 80 percent last year to $440,600 as the boom cooled.

Demand is now recovering as Korean food and other Korean content gain popularity worldwide. Gimbap drew attention when it appeared in the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025), a worldwide hit. The United States, with its strong demand for convenience foods, is considered a market with large growth potential for gimbap.

Spectators and tournament staff line up at the Bibigo concession stand at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, a PGA Tour event, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, in May 2024. CJ CheilJedang uses the tournament to promote its Bibigo brand of Korean food to U.S. consumers.

CJ CheilJedang sells two flavors of Bibigo gimbap in the United States, bulgogi and spicy bulgogi, and plans to add new products made with Korean ingredients.


BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

kpop demon hunters bibigo business cj cheiljedang exports frozen food gimbap industry k-food

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