Giants build the future

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Jun Young-hyun, far right in the front row, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon, center, and executives from the two companies tour Samsung’s future mobility solutions exhibition booth at the chipmaker’s Seocheon training center in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Monday. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Jun Young-hyun, far right in the front row, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon, center, and executives from the two companies tour Samsung’s future mobility solutions exhibition booth at the chipmaker’s Seocheon training center in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Monday.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Jun Young-hyun, far right in the front row, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon, center, and executives from the two companies tour Samsung’s future mobility solutions exhibition booth at the chipmaker’s Seocheon training center in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Monday.

Samsung hosted “HMG Appreciation Day,” inviting 177 people, including top management and executives from the two groups’ main affiliates and their spouses. The event aimed to build ties for future cooperation and to strengthen the partnership from collaboration in individual businesses to a “one team” level.

The duo’s cooperation first paid off in 2023, when Hyundai Motor and Samsung SDI signed their first EV battery supply deal. Samsung SDI supplied batteries for the Hyundai Ioniq 3 and Kia EV2 this year, and its batteries are slated to be installed in the Genesis GV90, which is set to launch later this year.

Jun emphasized that the two companies' technologies and cooperation will come together to "open up new possibilities" during the event, while Chang pinpointed that the two are “expanding the potential for cooperation beyond vehicle components such as electronics, audio and batteries, into future industries such as robotics and energy.”

BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]