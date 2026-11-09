Giants build the future

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Pay by the day, lease by the month: Phone makers get flexible as chip costs climb
Samsung, Apple and others are expanding installment, leasing and trade-in plans as AI-driven chip costs make smartphones harder to afford outright.
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Korea’s petrochemical giants plunge back into red as war-driven windfall fades
Major petrochemical companies swung to a combined third quarter loss as costly naphtha, weaker prices and Chinese oversupply intensified pressure for restructuring.
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Nvidia CEO controversy raises concerns over U.S. AI chip curbs for Samsung and SK hynix
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reported personal controversy has raised concerns that tighter U.S. AI chip export controls on China could affect Nvidia and its Korean memory suppliers, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.
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Preorders for smart glasses built by Samsung, Google to begin on Thursday
Samsung and Google’s Gemini-powered smart glasses, developed with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, are set for a December launch.