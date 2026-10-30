Germany says EU car rules target 'certain country,' but Korean vehicles could still hit speed bump

Stefan Rouenhoff, parliamentary state secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, right, and Siemens CEO Roland Busch speak to reporters at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business held at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in southern Seoul on Oct. 30. SEO JI-EUN

A German official said Hyundai and Kia vehicles made in Europe could qualify under proposed EU rules, though strict local-content requirements remain under negotiation.

A senior German official said in Seoul on Friday that the European Union's planned rules favoring European-made cars are not aimed at Korea, but stopped short of promising equal treatment for cars made in Korea.

The remarks came a day after President Lee Jae Myung asked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during their bilateral summit to help Korean cars, batteries and steel get the same treatment as EU products under the bloc's Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA).

"The reason why we, Germany and France, acted as we acted is not [because of] Korea, but the challenges we face with regard to one special country," Stefan Rouenhoff, parliamentary state secretary at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, told the Korea JoongAng Daily on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Seoul.

Merz gave a keynote speech earlier in the day, calling for a global political alliance to defend open, rules-based trade.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gives his keynote at APK on Oct. 30. YONHAP

Rouenhoff said Europe faces a market "flooded by cars from a certain country," in an apparent reference to China.

The IAA, proposed in March, would require products bought with public money to meet "Made in EU" standards. The European Commission's draft treated free trade partners such as Korea as equal to EU producers.

But on Oct. 16, Germany and France agreed on stricter rules for cars. From 2028, a car would have to be assembled in Europe, with at least 70 percent of the component value, excluding the battery, made there, to qualify for subsidies or public purchases. Outside the EU, only Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Britain would qualify.

Rouenhoff called the Franco-German agreement "very narrow," saying it only covers public funding, public procurement and the automotive sector.

He said Hyundai Motor's and Kia's production in Europe "will help to overcome the problems" and said that cars made at their European plants would be treated as local production. Even so, those plants would still need to source at least 70 percent of component value, excluding the battery, from Europe to qualify under the Franco-German plan.

He added that the act "hasn't been finalized yet" and that the outcome depends on negotiations among the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission.

Ireland, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, aims to reach a final agreement on the law by mid-November.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]