Genesis launches GV90, Hyundai Motor Group's first car priced over 200 million won

The automaker hopes the electric SUV’s cutting-edge design and novel features can capitalize on a premium trend.

Genesis is challenging the imported brands that dominate Korea’s ultraluxury car market with the GV90, a flagship electric SUV launched on Tuesday that has become the first car in the Hyundai Motor Group production lineup with a price above 200 million won ($150,000).

The GV90 comes in a standard version starting at 139.5 million won and a higher-tiered Neolun version starting at 189.9 million won, with the top four-seat Neolun trim level priced from 239.5 million won. The GV90 is the brand’s first full-size electric SUV and its first new flagship SUV in about seven years, since the GV80 launched in 2020.

The Neolun’s signature feature is the Neolun Arch Gate, a set of front and rear doors that open away from each other with no B-pillar. Genesis says it is the world’s first design that lets the front and rear doors open and close independently without a pillar. To make up for the missing structural component, the carmaker reinforced the doors with high-strength steel beams and strengthened the body frame for crash safety.

Inside, the front seats can rotate 180 degrees at the push of a button when the car is stopped, letting front passengers face backward. It is the first time the feature has appeared in a Hyundai Motor Group vehicle. The four-seat model also comes with floor heating inspired by ondol (Korea’s traditional underfloor heating system), a rear refrigerator and tables so the cabin can double as a space for resting or working.

The exterior’s soft rear curves take inspiration from the moon jar, a white porcelain vessel from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

The interior of the Genesis GV90 Neolun, which launched on Nov. 10 HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP

The SUV carries a 123.5-kilowatt-hour battery, the largest in any Hyundai Motor Group EV. On a single charge, the base GV90 can travel up to 500 kilometers (311 miles), while the Neolun can go 432 to 460 kilometers depending on its seating configuration. A 350-kilowatt fast charger can take the battery from 10 to 80 percent in about 22 minutes.

For safety, the SUV has 12 airbags. Models with a glass roof also get a roof airbag that covers the entire glass ceiling if the car rolls over, keeping passengers from being thrown out or injured. Genesis says the technology is a world first.

The GV90 enters a market that has been growing steadily. Sales of imported cars priced at 150 million won or more more than tripled over five years, from 10,817 units in 2020 to 36,477 last year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association. Sales rose every year except 2024, when Korea began requiring company-owned cars priced at 80 million won or more to carry green license plates, a rule meant to stop people from buying luxury cars through their businesses for personal use.

The SUV is also expected to help revive Genesis’s slumping sales. The brand registered 64,210 new cars in Korea from January to September this year, down 28.2 percent from the same period last year, according to data from market tracker Carisyou.

Hyundai Motor Group sees the GV90 as a strategic model for both raising sales and lifting the brand’s standing in the ultraluxury segment.

“Based on the best product quality, the GV90 will present a new standard of luxury by providing differentiated experiences across customers’ entire lifestyles, adding exclusive financial products and membership programs,” a Genesis representative said.





BY SUK GYEONG-MIN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]