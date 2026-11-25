The General Motors logo at its headquarters in Detroit on Jan. 12 REUTERS/YONHAP

General Motors Korea plans to introduce EVs equipped with North American Charging Standard charging ports, allowing customers to access Tesla’s Supercharger network.

General Motors (GM) said on Wednesday that it will adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its EVs in Korea to improve charging convenience for local customers.

Under an agreement signed with Tesla, GM Korea plans to introduce EVs equipped with NACS charging ports, allowing customers to access Tesla’s Supercharger network.

GM EVs sold in the country have so far been equipped with Combined Charging System 1 ports, the domestic fast-charging standard.

The latest agreement extends to Korea the NACS partnership established between GM and Tesla in 2023.

As part of its broader transition to NACS, GM previously announced plans to equip all 2027 model-year Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC EVs with NACS charging ports as the standard.





Yonhap