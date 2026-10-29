Gaon Cable secures $90 million supply deal with U.S. cloud company

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FTC fines Celltrion 630 million won over unfair test kit subcontracting
Korea’s Fair Trade Commission fined Celltrion 630 million won ($469,000) for allegedly canceling Covid-19 test kit orders unfairly and delaying required subcontracting documents.
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Hyundai Motor to invest $450 million to expand Alabama plant
The automaker will expand engine capacity and prepare its Montgomery factory for hybrid, EREV and new SUV production.
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Coupang blacklist whistleblowers seek leniency
The civil rights commission urged prosecutors to show leniency toward two former Coupang workers indicted after exposing an alleged rehire blacklist.
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Samsung’s record $80.4B profit beats forecasts and tops Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta as chip supplier outearns its AI customers
Third quarter operating profit reached 107.4 trillion won, surpassing estimates and outpacing Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta.