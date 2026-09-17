Galaxy Z Fold 8 sales rise following launch of Apple's foldable iPhone 

Read more
-
August auto exports down 30 percent from last year
Korea’s automobile exports for August fell 29.8 percent on year as fewer working days and strike-related production disruptions reduced shipments.
-
Hanwha Systems to work with UAE’s Edge Group on integrated air defense network
The Hanwha Group affiliate signed a term sheet with the state-run defense firm, setting the direction of the country’s weapons procurement plan.
-
U.S. trade agency probes Samsung, Apple and Google
The International Trade Commission opened a patent investigation over audio technologies and could consider import and sales bans.
-
Science minister says Korea 'cannot afford to slow down' pace of AI development
Bae Kyung-hoon said the country must continue to push development forward, in contrast to calls by some U.S. AI executives to slow the industry's rate of advancement.