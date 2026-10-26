Galaxy Corporation launches arena for robot performances in UAE

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Analyses suggest that AI weather models outperform supercomputer counterparts, but gaps remain
Compared to conventional supercomputer-based weather models, AI has produced relatively smaller errors in predicting typhoon tracks but has proven less reliable in forecasting a storm's strength and speed.
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Gov'ts scramble to patch websites after AI uncovers hidden PHP flaws
Korea raised its cyber threat level after AI exposed severe vulnerabilities in the widely used web programming language, prompting authorities to urge urgent updates.
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Cybersecurity agency calls for immediate PHP updates over critical security flaws
Attackers can reportedly exploit the vulnerabilities to remotely run arbitrary code or take control of affected systems without requiring login credentials or authentication.
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Nvidia taps Samsung Electro-Mechanics for AI chips substrate supply chain
Samsung Electro-Mechanics will supply Nvidia with AI chip substrates from 2026 as the companies expand advanced packaging capacity in Korea.