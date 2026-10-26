Galaxy Corporation launches arena for robot performances in UAE

Humanoid robots perform during the launch event for Galaxy Robot Arena at the Dubai Mall in the United Arab Emirates on Oct. 23. GALAXY CORPORATION

The entertainment technology startup opened the second such venue after the one in Korea, with humanoids dancing to Korean and Middle Eastern music.

Korean entertainment technology startup Galaxy Corporation said Monday it has opened a robot performance arena in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), its second such venue after the one set up in Korea.

Galaxy Corporation partnered with Dubai-based Emaar Entertainment and Reel Cinemas to open Galaxy Robot Arena at the Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping mall by floor space.

At the launch event on Friday, humanoid robots performed synchronized dances to K-pop and Middle Eastern music. Robots dressed as astronauts bearing the flags of Korea and the UAE also appeared as a symbol of bilateral cooperation, according to the company.

Galaxy Corporation opened its first robot-themed park in Seoul in August and launched a promotional campaign in New York's Times Square last month.

The company plans to bring its robot arenas to Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore as part of its strategy to expand its global presence in physical AI entertainment.





Yonhap