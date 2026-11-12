'Fully booked': Koreans rush to Japan for cheaper Mounjaro as import rules ease

Koreans snapped up slots at Japanese clinics and telemedicine platforms immediately after the Drug Ministry revised regulations, as they sought to save up to 79 percent on prescription weight loss medications.

Korean travelers are turning to Japan for cheaper Mounjaro, snapping up appointments after Korea relaxed its rules on bringing prescribed weight-loss drugs home.

A Japanese telemedicine platform serving Korean travelers had no appointments available on Thursday, the first day Korea began allowing travelers to bring in weight-loss drugs prescribed and purchased overseas.

All 384 appointment slots offered in 10-minute intervals from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 19 had been booked.

“Reservations have surged, and every available time slot is now fully booked,” a customer service representative of the platform said.

The platform allows Korean tourists staying in Japan to receive Mounjaro prescriptions remotely with interpretation support. The medication can also be delivered to their hotels.

“Mounjaro can be prescribed in Japan even to people who are not obese,” the representative said.

The lower prices of Mounjaro in Japan have even spawned the Korean nickname “Sushijaro.”

The rush follows a rule change that took effect this week allowing travelers to bring more legitimately prescribed medicines into Korea for personal use.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety revised the rules after consultations with the Korea Customs Service. Travelers may now bring in up to six bottles of an overseas-approved prescription drug, while larger quantities are allowed up to a three-month supply. For once-weekly injections such as Mounjaro, the limit is 12 doses.

The injectable obesity treatment Mounjaro YONHAP

The revision came after criticism that travelers were being blocked from bringing home legally prescribed medicines bought overseas even as treatment costs remained much higher in Korea. The Drug Ministry moved to change the rules after the JoongAng Ilbo reported the issue on Oct. 26.

Social media users posted comments such as “You can still come out ahead on a weekend trip just by bringing back Sushijaro” and “I booked a trip to celebrate [the new foreign prescription rule] becoming legal.”

Japanese clinics are also courting Korean customers with Korean-language websites and reservations through social media.

One clinic in Tokyo advertised what it described as “unusually low prices,” while a clinic in Fukuoka said it charged “no separate consultation or prescription fee.” Online communities are also sharing lists of clinics known for offering relatively cheap prescriptions.

The price gap is driving much of the demand.

A four-week supply of 2.5-milligram Mounjaro starts at 278,000 won ($208) in Korea, according to the weight-loss injection price map run by Korean online health care platform DoctorNow.

In Tokyo, however, one clinic advertises the same amount for just 7,000 yen ($44).

A sign reading “No Mounjaro or Wegovy” hangs at a pharmacy in central Seoul on Oct. 14. NEWS1

That gap quickly adds up. A three-month supply — the maximum travelers are allowed to bring into Korea — would cost 834,000 won in Korea, compared to about 21,000 yen in Japan. The difference is about 79 percent cheaper.

Travel packages combining a trip to Japan with a Mounjaro prescription began appearing on Wednesday under the nickname “sushijaro tours.”

Some travel agencies offer to book appointments at Japanese clinics that operate on a reservation-only basis or help travelers get to the clinics.

“Travel agencies have waiting lists of hundreds of people,” Cho Eun-a, head of a travel agency, said. “We are getting a lot of inquiries about same-day trips because people want to avoid hotel costs.”

However, the trip is worth it even with the accommodation fee.

“We checked directly with clinics in Japan, and Mounjaro costs about one-quarter of the Korean price, so it is still cheaper even after airfare and agency fees,” Cho said.

Industry sources also expect businesses that buy Mounjaro on behalf of customers or informal cross-border resellers to emerge.

Mounjaro prices at a clinic in Japan SCREEN CAPTURE

Mounjaro is cheaper in Japan partly because of the country’s drug pricing system and competition among clinics. Japan lists Mounjaro and Zepbound, which both contain tirzepatide, under national health insurance as treatments for Type 2 diabetes and obesity, respectively, so the government sets their official prices.

Patients who do not qualify for insurance must pay the full cost out of pocket, but those government-set prices still influence what clinics charge outside the insurance system. Competition among clinics has pushed prices down further.

Experts say the Korean government should take steps to bring down the high cost of weight-loss drugs at home.

Travelers fill the departure hall at Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1 during the Chuseok holiday on Oct. 6, 2025. NEWS1

“Japan manages drugs with the same active ingredient separately under different names as diabetes and obesity treatments, but Korea prescribes them without much distinction, and that is a problem,” Dr. Cho Young-min, professor of endocrinology and metabolism at Seoul National University Hospital, said. “Mounjaro is not covered by national health insurance even for diabetes patients. The financial burden should be reduced for patients who genuinely need treatment, including those with diabetes or severe obesity.”

Government action is also required.

“Japan lowered drug prices through government-led measures,” Dr. Oh Sang-woo, professor at Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital, said. “Korea should also negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to lower prices so patients who urgently need treatment, including those with severe obesity, can obtain the medication at a more affordable price.”





BY CHAE HYE-SEON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]