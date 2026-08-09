Fuel prices fall for 12th week

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Royal guard ceremony resumes
The Royal Guard Changing Ceremony takes place at Gwanghwamun Gate of Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 9.
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From military service to time travel: 7 moments from Stray Kids' 'This & That' press conference
From music and military service to time travel and unexpected laughs, Stray Kids had plenty to share ahead of the release of “This & That.”
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'Land above the clouds'
At over 1,100 meters above sea level, the "land above the clouds," as Anbandegi is called, is a refreshing retreat with its cool summer air, sweeping scenery and drifting clouds.
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Airline upgrade
Flight attendants walk the runway to showcase Trinity Airways' new uniforms at an event in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 6.