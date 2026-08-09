Fuel prices fall for 12th week

Gasoline and diesel prices nationwide declined again in early August, though both remain in the 1,800 won-per-liter ($4.84-per-gallon) range.

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A sign at a gas station in Seoul displays fuel prices. Nationwide gasoline and diesel prices have declined for 12 consecutive weeks, with both remaining in the 1,800 won-per-liter ($4.84-per-gallon) range. The average retail price of gasoline at gas stations nationwide fell 2.9 won from a week earlier to 1,866.2 won per liter in the first week of August, according to Opinet, the oil-price information service operated by the Korea National Oil Corporation. The average price of diesel also fell 3.6 won over the same period to 1,849.2 won per liter.

A sign at a gas station in Seoul displays fuel prices. Nationwide gasoline and diesel prices have declined for 12 consecutive weeks, with both remaining in the 1,800 won-per-liter ($4.84-per-gallon) range. The average retail price of gasoline at gas stations nationwide fell 2.9 won from a week earlier to 1,866.2 won per liter in the first week of August, according to Opinet, the oil-price information service operated by the Korea National Oil Corporation. The average price of diesel also fell 3.6 won over the same period to 1,849.2 won per liter. [YONHAP]

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