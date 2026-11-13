Fuel price caps kept frozen as refiner compensation fight looms

Korea will maintain fuel price caps for four more weeks as a looming fight over refiner compensation threatens to extend into next year.

Korea has frozen its fuel price caps for another four weeks despite a recent drop in global oil prices, citing continued instability in the Middle East.

The 12th round of fuel price caps, which takes effect on Saturday, will keep the maximum refiners can charge gas stations unchanged from the 11th round at 1,784 won per liter ($4.63 per gallon) for gasoline, 1,773 won for diesel and 1,380 won for kerosene, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Friday.

The caps have not changed since June 27.

Global oil prices have fallen as hopes grow for an end to the war between the United States and Iran following mediation by Qatar and other countries. Brent crude dropped from an average of $108 per barrel last month to $96 on Thursday, though it remains $24 higher than in late June, when the current caps were set at a Brent price of $72.

“We decided to maintain our stance on price stability to stabilize people’s livelihoods,” Yang Gi-uk, head of the ministry's office of industry, trade and resource security, said at a briefing.

But keeping prices down comes at a cost. As the cap system enters its eighth month, the government’s bill for compensating refiners keeps growing, and a dispute with the industry over how to calculate their losses is looming.

The government has pledged to use public funds to compensate refiners for losses caused by the price controls. The amount it will pay — the most contentious issue surrounding the system — is set to be released as early as the end of this month or early next month, but the government and refiners remain far apart on how to calculate it.

SK Energy tanker trucks are seen outside the Seoul branch of the Daehan Oil Pipeline Corporation in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on March 13, the first day of the government's price cap on petroleum products. YONHAP

The government wants to base compensation on what it actually cost refiners to make and sell the fuel, including crude imports, with an additional “appropriate margin.” Refiners want it based on what the same products would have fetched on international markets. Calculated the refiners’ way, the losses would reportedly far exceed the 4.2 trillion won ($3.1 billion) the government set aside in reserve funds to cover them through the third quarter.

“Refiners are making operating profits in the trillions of won through exports [at high international prices], so if international prices are applied the same way domestically, there can’t help but be questions about whether that fits the purpose of the price cap system,” Yang said.

“Loss compensation is the government providing fiscal support, and it involves taxpayers’ money, so we have no choice but to judge it meticulously,” he added, reaffirming the cost-based settlement policy.

Under the relevant regulation, refiners can file an objection within 30 days of being notified of their support amount. If they do, the final settlement is expected to drag into next year.





BY NAM SOO-HYUN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]