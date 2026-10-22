FTC to collect public opinion on draft guidelines against 'AI washing'

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Merck begins making molybdenum in Korea for next-generation chips
The German materials maker will supply a tungsten alternative being tested for advanced 3-D NAND, with plans to expand into DRAM and logic chips in what it calls one of its "top three" markets.
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Foreign tourists, international residents seek fair prices and local flavors in Seoul’s lesser-known traditional markets
Mangwon, Gyeongdong and Cheongnyangni markets are drawing tourists and residents with fixed prices, multilingual tools and bargains.
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Old LCD plants are back in business — this time for AI
Once-idle display factories are being converted into semiconductor packaging lines and AI data centers as companies seek to expand operations quickly.
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Gates Foundation to establish first Korea office by end of 2026
In a video message, Bill Gates said that he hoped Korea would share its world-class biotechnology and research and development capabilities with low-income countries and contribute to the global health network.