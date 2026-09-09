FTC slaps 3 billion won in fines on six papermakers for rigging bids for agricultural newspaper

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Smilegate’s single-owner era may end after divorce ruling orders major stake transfer
A Seoul court ordered founder Kwon Hyuk-bin to transfer 35 percent of Smilegate Holdings, potentially reshaping governance at the privately held game maker if the ruling stands.
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Old name, new colors
An aircraft bearing the Asiana Airlines name but painted in Korean Air's new livery prepares to take off at Gimpo International Airport on Sept. 9.
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Unionized members of Naver's metaverse affiliate stage first-ever walkout to protest salary freeze
The union said that it could escalate its collective actions if demands are not met, warning of a full-day strike on Sept. 23 and a five-day strike afterward.
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Amcham makes case for stronger defense industrial ties with U.S. in Assembly seminar
American Chamber of Commerce in Korea CEO James Kim was joined by lawmakers and the heads of U.S. companies in Korea to discuss deepening ties.