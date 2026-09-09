FTC slaps 3 billion won in fines on six papermakers for rigging bids for agricultural newspaper

The sign of the Fair Trade Commission at its headquarters in Sejong YONHAP

Korea's Fair Trade Commission docked a group of paper suppliers for colluding on prices from 2021 to 2025, and referred two companies to prosecutors.

Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) on Wednesday imposed a combined fine of 3 billion won ($2.23 million) on six paper manufacturers for rigging supply tenders held by an agricultural newspaper.

The fair trade watchdog said the companies colluded in bids held by the Farmers Newspaper, a major agricultural publication, from 2021 to 2025. They agreed in advance on the winners, bid prices and which firms would submit deliberately losing bids.

The FTC also decided to refer two of the companies to prosecutors.

According to the FTC, the companies had been fixing printing paper prices and extended the scheme to the publisher's bids, restricting competition to keep winning bids above a certain level.

During the collusion period, winning bids averaged about 96.2 percent of the estimated contract prices, peaking at about 99.4 percent, compared to an average of 87.6 percent from 2018 to 2020, when there was no collusion.

The FTC pointed out the six companies reaped financial profits through such arrangements. The watchdog vowed to continue monitoring the paper industry for price fixing and take stern action against violations in accordance with the law.





Yonhap