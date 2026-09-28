FTC scorches Korean barbecue chain with 14.8 billion won fine

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LG launches 'Smile Project' with photo contest, free consulting
The winning snapshots can win prizes starting at 1 million won ($740), while the consultation programs aim to support financial planning and workplace integration.
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From homes to hospitals, Samsung widens its appliance subscription
The company is targeting small businesses such as restaurants and hotels as well as health care and finance with new packages.
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Chip, cosmetics exports lift business sentiment for Q4
A survey found stronger semiconductor and cosmetics exports improved fourth quarter outlook, though most firms expect profits to miss targets due to higher costs driven by energy prices.
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Korean shipbuilders race to master Arctic ice-navigation technology
As Korea’s first Arctic trial voyage advances, major shipbuilders are developing real-time systems to help polar vessels navigate ice safely.