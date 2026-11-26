A customer looks at an iPhone 16 Pro at SK Telecom's T Factory store in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 20, 2024, the day the iPhone 16 series went on sale in Korea. NEWS1

Korea’s Fair Trade Commission says Apple may have misled consumers by advertising iPhone 16 AI features before several were available.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has moved to sanction Apple for allegedly advertising the iPhone 16's AI features as ready to use when it was unclear when, or even if, some would arrive.

The FTC sent an examiner's report to Apple and Apple Korea on Tuesday, it said Thursday. The report, the equivalent of an indictment, recommends a penalty surcharge and a corrective order over alleged violations of the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising. The full commission will decide whether Apple broke the law and how heavily it should be penalized.

The FTC received a complaint about Apple's AI advertising from the civic group Seoul YMCA in March last year and has been investigating since.

Apple advertised nine AI features under the Apple Intelligence name when the iPhone 16 series launched in September 2024, the FTC found. The features included Writing Tools, call summaries and image generation.

Apple's iPhone 16 web pages presented the features as available in U.S. English from October, the month after the launch. Apple added a notice in February last year that Korean support would begin in early April of 2025.

However, the rollout did not follow that schedule, and four of the nine features were not delivered on time. Two were image tools: Genmoji, which creates custom emoji, and Image Playground, which generates images. The other two were Siri upgrades, one that understands a user's personal context and one that gives step-by-step guidance.

The new iPhone 16 is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters Sept. 9, 2024, in Cupertino, California. AP/YONHAP

Siri's personal-context feature did not become available in Korean until last month, a year and a half later than advertised. Even in U.S. English, the feature launched only in September.

The FTC's examiner found that Apple concealed, played down or left out information that shapes buying decisions, such as how hard some features would be to deliver on time and when they would arrive. The examiner classified the conduct as a serious violation.

A surcharge could reach 53.6 billion won ($40 million) for a violation of that severity, based on related sales of 3.4 trillion won. The examiner took the related sales as the iPhone 16 series' revenue from September 2024 to March last year, when the ads in question ran.

The FTC issued Samsung Electronics a corrective order and a provisional penalty surcharge of 20.1 billion won last month over misleading ads for its smartphones and tablets. Samsung's ads played up how well its Galaxy S21 and S22 smartphones and Galaxy Tab S8 tablets ran demanding games, while leaving out that the Game Optimizing Service limited the devices' performance, according to the FTC.

The examiner in Samsung's case had also classified the conduct as a serious violation and set the surcharge at up to 66 billion won. The full commission cut the figure after weighing Samsung's efforts to fix the problem on its own.





BY AHN HYO-SEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]