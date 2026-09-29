FTC chief vows to 'restore justice' as court clears way for Coupang probe

Ju Biung-ghi, the head of the Fair Trade Commission, speaks at the Sejong government complex on Sept. 21. NEWS1

In August, Coupang refused to cooperate with the Fair Trade Commission's on-site probe into allegations that the company had shifted the cost of discounts onto its suppliers and asked a court to suspend the inspection.

The chief of Korea’s antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday that he will work to "restore justice" after a local court recently cleared the way for the agency to resume its stalled probe into U.S.-listed e-commerce giant Coupang.

Ju Biung-ghi, the head of the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), made the remarks during an interview with local radio broadcaster CBS, signaling the agency’s intention to resume its investigation.

Last month, Coupang refused to cooperate with the watchdog’s on-site probe into allegations that the company had shifted the cost of discounts onto its suppliers and asked a court to suspend the inspection.

The court initially granted a temporary suspension of the FTC’s on-site inspection but eventually rejected Coupang’s request to halt the probe last week.

“[Coupang] deals with various vendors, and the company could be subject to regulatory action if it has imposed unfavorable terms on them,” Ju said.

“It is a relief that the judge handling the case ruled in favor of the public interest, including the rights of the economically vulnerable and hundreds of thousands of small merchants,” he added. “We will continue to make efforts to restore justice undermined by the stalled probe into Coupang.”

At a press conference this month, Ju described the court’s disruption of the FTC’s investigation as “regrettable.”





Yonhap