FTC chief vows to 'restore justice' as court clears way for Coupang probe

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Samsung sees foundry customer base quadrupling as AI demand accelerates
The chipmaker expects high-performance computing to drive most foundry sales by 2029 as it expands advanced production in Texas.
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Korea's overseas direct investment goes up 32% in Q2
Overseas direct investment totaled $20.52 billion from April through June, up from $15.5 billion in the same period in 2025.
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Jensen Huang receives Van Fleet Award for contribution to Korea-U.S. relations
Named after Gen. James A. Van Fleet, commander of the U.S. Eighth Army at the height of the 1950-53 Korean War, the award is given annually to those who have notably contributed to the Korea-U.S. relationship.
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LG Chem, Volkswagen team up on materials for next-generation vehicles
The two companies will jointly develop lighter, high-performance plastics and recycled materials that will improve future transport and mobility.