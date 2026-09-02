FTC carries out on-site probe into Coupang: Sources

Trucks used to deliver parcels ordered through Coupang are parked in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 29. YONHAP

The investigation centered on whether Coupang unfairly obstructed other companies' business operations.

Korea’s fair trade watchdog has carried out another on-site probe into the Korean arm of U.S.-listed e-commerce platform Coupang in connection with a separate case following a failed inspection attempt last month, industry sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, officials from the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) conducted an on-site inspection of Coupang’s headquarters in Seoul on the previous day, with the company cooperating with the probe.

The investigation centered on whether Coupang unfairly obstructed other companies’ business operations, the sources said.

Last month, the FTC attempted to conduct on-site inspections following allegations that Coupang had shifted the costs of discounts to its suppliers.

Coupang declined to cooperate with the investigation at the time, claiming that it had not been notified of the inspection as stipulated under the Framework Act on Administrative Investigations.

“We cannot comment on individual cases,” an FTC official said.





Yonhap