FTC carries out on-site probe into Coupang: Sources

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[단독] 서방의 대러 제재 강화 속 러시아, 한국 최대 알루미늄 공급국으로 부상
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Hormuz shutdown reroutes Saudi crude, and Korean yards are booking the ships that carry it
Korean shipyards are seeing surging demand for Suezmax tankers as Saudi crude takes longer routes around the Strait of Hormuz.
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IMAX-imum audience
Christopher Nolan’s epic take on “The Odyssey” has drawn 941,000 IMAX viewers in Korea as total admissions in the country surpassed 9 million.
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Chuseok bounty budgeting
The government will supply 13 key holiday foods at 1.6 times normal levels to help stabilize prices ahead of Chuseok.