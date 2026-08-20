FSC uses AI-based antiphishing platform to prevent 66.4 billion won in losses since last year

The Financial Services Commission's logo is seen at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul on Sept. 7, 2025. YONHAP

The Finacial Services Commission's ASAP system has helped 130 financial institutions identify suspicious transactions, stopping more than $47 million in voice phishing scams.

A new AI-based platform has prevented some 66.4 billion won ($47.6 million) in financial losses from voice phishing scams over the past nine months, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said Thursday.

Korea launched the platform, dubbed the AI-based Antiphishing Sharing and Analysis Platform (ASAP), in October of last year to enhance antifraud efforts.

According to the FSC, some 463,000 cases of voice phishing-related information were shared among financial institutions between Oct. 29, 2025, and July 31, and transfers from some 7,000 accounts were halted.

The platform allows 130 financial firms to share phishing-related information, such as victim accounts and suspicious transactions.

The country has been intensifying efforts to crack down on rising phishing crimes.

ASAP highlights the country's growing commitment to protecting financial consumers and restoring trust in digital financial systems, the FSC said.





Yonhap