FSC uses AI-based antiphishing platform to prevent 66.4 billion won in losses since last year

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Big four banks lose nearly $400M to misconduct over 10 years, raising questions about internal controls
The total, stemming from such incidents as fraud, embezzlement and breach of trust, has invited criticism about laxity.
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Gov't to offer counseling service for construction workers amid economic hardship
The government will provide mental health counseling in Seoul’s Mapo district for construction workers facing hardship during the sector’s prolonged slump.
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Foreign investment in Korea rises at fastest clip in Q2 on stock rally
Foreign investment in Korea surged by a record $891 billion in the second quarter as a sharp Kospi rally boosted equity valuations.
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Officer who asked drunk driver for dinner money, liquor gets suspended term
An Incheon police officer received a suspended prison term for seeking cash and liquor from a drunk-driving suspect while handling his case.