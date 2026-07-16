Fruit exports for first half of year hit record high

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Korea to launch sovereign AI this year: science minister
Seoul plans to roll out a homegrown cybersecurity AI model by year’s end as export controls and rising digital threats sharpen calls for stronger defenses.
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Busan ex-candidate sent to prosecutors over staged campaign attack
A former Busan mayoral candidate was handed over to prosecutors after police said he staged a campaign attack with a fitness trainer during last month's local elections.
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Gyeongsan stabbing suspect's identity disclosed after fatal attack and naked street rampage
Authorities made public the name of a 24-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a friend, injuring another and fleeing naked through Gyeongsan.
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Mongolian teen who called Korea home saves five through organ donation
A 16-year-old Mongolian student who considered Korea his second home gave his heart, lungs, liver and kidneys to five patients after being declared brain-dead.