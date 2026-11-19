AI chip demand and refined fuel prices powered Korea to a historic export milestone, though experts warn that softer AI investment, lower oil prices and U.S. trade tensions could challenge Korea’s export momentum next year.

SEJONG — Korea has become the fourth country in the world to export $1 trillion worth of goods in a single year, propelled by surging AI-driven demand for semiconductors and war-inflated prices for refined fuels.

Korea’s exports crossed $1 trillion shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, making it the first country in 19 years to join the $1 trillion club and only the fourth ever, after the United States and Germany in 2006 and China in 2007.

That’s up 62.7 percent from $614.8 billion in the same period last year, and full-year exports are projected to reach $1.17 trillion. Korea’s exports have grown more than 36,000-fold since 1948, the fastest growth of any major exporting country, and 10,000-fold since first reaching $100 million in 1964.

“Given our relatively small population and economy compared with other countries, this is a remarkable achievement,” said Kang Kam-chan, deputy minister of trade and investment at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, during a press briefing on Wednesday at the Sejong government complex.

Shipments to the United States posted the steepest gain, climbing to a new high of $176.8 billion from January through October this year, surpassing the previous high of $105.5 billion. Exports to China followed, rising to an all-time high of $198.5 billion.

Semiconductors led the surge, with exports reaching $396.8 billion in the first 10 months. Refined petroleum products such as jet fuel also set a record at $57.2 billion, a striking result for a country with no crude oil of its own but formidable refining capacity.

Computer exports soared to $45.1 billion, easily eclipsing the previous record of $14.6 billion.

The change in Korea’s export mix has been dramatic. In the 1960s, Korea’s exports included squid, iron ore, pig bristles and even ginkgo leaves and human urine. Wigs made from women’s hair became one of its top exports in 1970.

Korea’s export industry, then built on light manufacturing, began to change in the 1970s as the government pushed heavy and chemical industries. The country went on to build steel, shipbuilding and automobile industries before shifting toward high-tech manufacturing. Today, semiconductors, an essential industry of the AI era, are the core of its exports.

Workers load Samsung Electronics and SK hynix chips onto a Hong Kong-bound cargo plane at Korean Air’s cargo terminal at Incheon International Airport on July. 30. NEWS1













Female factory workers make wigs at a factory in the 1970s. JOONGANG ILBO

Korea is now a pivotal supplier to the global AI economy. Rather than relying on a single product or industry, it ships a whole class of AI-enabling goods, from chips to computing infrastructure to electrical equipment. Exports of such goods are concentrated in a handful of economies, with Korea, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan together accounting for 52.7 percent of the global total.

The United States and China together account for 40 percent of Korea’s exports, but the gains reached well beyond its two largest markets, with exports rising to seven of nine major regions, including Southeast Asia, Latin America and India.

Small- and medium-sized companies shared in the boom, with their exports reaching a record $96.5 billion through September, up 9.5 percent from a year earlier. The number of exporting firms rose 1.6 percent to 90,765.

Cosmetics were their top export, hitting a record $7.65 billion, up 26.4 percent on year.

The government, however, is more cautious about next year’s outlook. Chip prices may fall if AI investment slows, and oil prices may decline if the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine end.

Kang Kam-chan, deputy minister of trade and investment at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, speaks during a press briefing on Nov. 18 at the Sejong government complex. MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES

“Since the U.S. midterm elections, there has been some concern that delays in AI data center projects could push chip prices down somewhat,” Kang said. “In past downturns, Korea’s chip exports fell by about 25 percent.”

“But overall, data center demand continues. We don’t expect a significant decline, and we think conditions will hold through the third quarter of next year.”

Kang also stressed the need to manage Korea’s trade surplus with the United States, which U.S. President Donald Trump has cited as a main reason for raising tariffs on Korean goods. Trump has also continued to press Korean chipmakers to invest in the United States.

“If our overall surplus comes to around $300 billion, the U.S. portion would be a little over $100 billion,” Kang said. “It is true that there are demands for investment in chips and other sectors, and we need to manage them constructively.

“Rather than letting the surplus become a source of trade friction, we should use it to cooperate with strategic partners,” he added. “Japan, China and Germany, which ran large surpluses, invested overseas and sent the income back home through their primary income accounts.”

Kang added that Korea needs to find new export items, pointing to pharmaceuticals, medical devices and machinery.

Other countries have done the same: Germany built up biopharmaceuticals as a key export, the United States crude oil and natural gas and China automobiles.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]