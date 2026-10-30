From marathons to financial support, Lotte builds ties with the public and partners

The Lotte Super Blue Marathon held at Peace Plaza in the Sangam-dong neighborhood of Mapo District, western Seoul LOTTE GROUP

From hosting marathons to supporting partners, Lotte has been steadily advancing mutually beneficial growth initiatives with its partners.

From hosting marathons to supporting partners, Lotte has been steadily advancing mutually beneficial growth initiatives with its partners.

On Oct.9, the company held the 11th annual Super Blue Marathon at Peace Square in Sangam World Cup Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, bringing disabled and nondisabled runners together for the 15th edition.

Nearly 8,000 runners took to the course in cobalt blue laces symbolizing hope, independence and self-reliance, bringing the total number of participants over the years to more than 90,000.

The race promotes mutual encouragement and the shared spirit of crossing a finish line. With Hangul Day around the corner, Lotte launched a campaign to encourage the use of appropriate terminology for people with disabilities, adding special significance by inscribing the message in Korean on finisher medals.

Lotte World’s iconic mascots, Lotty and Lory, cheered on runners, while Lotte Wellfood, Lotte Chilsung Beverage and Korea Seven sponsored snacks and beverages.

Elsewhere, Lotte extended support for shared growth with partner companies, helping them navigate temporary cash flow constraints ahead of major holidays. The company has been accelerating supply payments since 2013.

Ahead of the Chuseok harvest festival holiday, Lotte Department Store, Lotte E&C, Lotte Global Logistics, Lotte Home Shopping and over 25 subsidiaries expedited 949.5 billion won ($708 million) in vendor payouts to nearly 12,000 partners, settling payments eight days early. The group also maintains a 1 trillion won shared growth fund to ease partners' capital burden.

Beyond financial support, Lotte is forging international pathways for its corporate partners. The “Lotte Korean Brand Expo” ran from May 27 to 29, with the Korea Trade-Investment Agency and large and small enterprises from the Korea Foundation collaborating in Madrid. The event featured 50 leading Korean small- and medium-sized businesses, led by the beauty sector, connecting with roughly 70 buyers from seven European nations.

The event secured 522 business consultations and conducted $ 33.56 million in export consultations.

The “2026 Lotte Sharing Happiness Companion Concert,” meanwhile, brought together over 1,300 executives and employees and roughly 340 business partners as Lotte continues to underscore a commitment to shared growth and to strengthen ties with its partners.









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]