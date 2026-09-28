From homes to hospitals, Samsung widens its appliance subscription

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Chip, cosmetics exports lift business sentiment for Q4
A survey found stronger semiconductor and cosmetics exports improved fourth quarter outlook, though most firms expect profits to miss targets due to higher costs driven by energy prices.
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Korean shipbuilders race to master Arctic ice-navigation technology
As Korea’s first Arctic trial voyage advances, major shipbuilders are developing real-time systems to help polar vessels navigate ice safely.
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Chip leaks largest portion Korea's industrial espionage cases
Semiconductors accounted for 40 of the 107 overseas industrial technology leaks detected by Korea's National Intelligence Service from 2021 to 2025, almost double that of display technologies.
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LG Electronics joins Nvidia network to expand AI data center cooling business
LG Electronics will expand its AI data center infrastructure business after joining Nvidia’s partner network for power and cooling solutions.