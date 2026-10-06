Fried chicken weighs up to 30.5% less than listed, consumer group finds

A consumer group found that cooked chicken from major franchises can fall well below listed precook weights, renewing calls for clearer labels.

Fried chicken from Korea's biggest franchises can weigh up to 30.5 percent less than its listed weight because the label shows the weight before cooking, a consumer group said Tuesday.

The Korea National Council of Consumer Organizations bought chicken from five brands and compared the actual weights with the weights shown on delivery apps and company websites. The brands were Kyochon Chicken, BHC, BBQ, Goobne Chicken and Cheogajip Yangnyeom Chicken.

Kyochon Chicken's whole fried chicken weighed 30.5 percent less than its listed weight. Goobne Chicken's Original flavor came in 23.1 percent below its listed weight.

The current labeling rule is based on the precook weight, not the cooked product that customers receive. Frying or roasting drives out moisture, so the chicken that arrives at the door can weigh less than the figure on the menu.

"Even when we fry the same chicken, Kyochon cuts it into 23 pieces, which causes moisture to evaporate, and the batter is thin, so the weight is reduced," a Kyochon Chicken spokesperson said. "Weights after cooking vary widely depending on each company's cooking method, so we list the weight before cooking."

Some products weighed more than listed. BBQ's boneless Golden Olive Chicken in yangnyeom, a sweet and spicy sauce, weighed 17.6 percent more than its listed weight, and Cheogajip Yangnyeom Chicken's boneless Supreme Yangnyeom Chicken weighed 17.2 percent more.

A fried chicken restaurant in central Seoul on Oct. 1. NEWS1

"Standards need to be set for how large a gap between the listed weight and the actual weight is acceptable," the council said. "Consumers should be able to tell from the labeling whether the amount they actually receive has been reduced."

The labeling rule requires franchisees of the 10 largest chicken franchise chains to list the precook weight of their chicken, to protect consumers' right to know. The rule took effect in December 2025 as part of a government plan to curb the so-called shrinkflation, the practice of shrinking portions while keeping prices unchanged.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has enforced the rule in full since July 1, when a grace period ended, and can issue corrective orders against businesses that fail to list the weights.

When the council checked how the five brands displayed weights on four delivery apps in August, most listed them in menu descriptions or among the options customers select when ordering.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]