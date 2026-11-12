Former gang member among 25 accused in Kosdaq stock rigging scheme

An illustration depicts a stock manipulation ring driving a share price up before it crashes. CHATGPT

Police say the group used 147 borrowed accounts to nearly triple a Kosdaq stock before it collapsed.

A former gang member, a moneylender, a securities firm employee and the CEO of a Kosdaq-listed company are among 25 people accused of rigging another Kosdaq company’s stock, nearly tripling its price before it collapsed.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Financial Crime Investigation Unit said Thursday it had referred the 25 to the Prosecution Service’s Seoul Southern District office without detention. The suspects are charged with violating the ban on market price manipulation under the Capital Markets Act.

From October 2022 to June 2023, the group bought and sold 31 million shares of the target company in trades worth about 120 billion won ($89.2 million), police said. The trading artificially drove up the share price.

The group used 147 accounts held in other people’s names to place 9,396 manipulative orders, police found. The orders included 841 wash and matched trades and 3,051 buy orders placed above the market price.

Wash and matched trades involve repeatedly buying and selling a stock to make trading look active. Above-market buy orders push a share price up by bidding more than the going rate.

During that period, the company’s share price climbed from 3,690 won on Nov. 4, 2022, to 10,440 won on April 21, 2023.

A chart shows the share price of the Kosdaq-listed company targeted by an alleged stock manipulation ring climbing from 3,690 won on Nov. 4, 2022, to 10,440 won on April 21, 2023, before plunging. SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY

The price began to plunge after one of the accomplices betrayed the ringleaders and dumped shares, police said. It eventually fell below 3,000 won.

Police believe one of the two suspected ringleaders, a former gang member, planned the scheme and recruited accomplices. The CEO manipulated the price and amassed shares in advance; the moneylender provided funding; and the securities firm employee executed orders using terminals at a branch office.

The two suspected ringleaders made about 6 billion won in illicit gains, police found. Police are seeking to freeze their criminal proceeds before indictment.

Police first spotted signs of the manipulation while investigating a violation of the Act on Real Name Financial Transactions and Confidentiality, then opened a full investigation. Investigators raided the Korea Exchange and the suspects’ homes and offices, and traced related accounts to establish that the manipulation was organized.

Police said they would respond sternly to disruptions of the capital market that reap illicit profits from ordinary investors’ losses.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]