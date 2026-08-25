Forget your tired, old Hyundai Elantra. This one's back with an expensive look and a price tag to match.

A sportier exterior and impressive interior features and attention to detail come together to form a car worth considering — especially against the sticker.

INCHEON – Forget the dowdy old Elantra. The new one is here — with a heftier price tag, sure, but also with a design and spec sheet bold enough to at least make the price bump swallowable.

Hyundai Motor’s Avante — sold globally as the Elantra, and historically Hyundai's best-selling export nameplate — has finally received a full redesign in six years. A U.S. launch is expected no later than early next year, with a hybrid variant.

I spent two hours behind the wheel in Incheon to find out exactly what's changed — and I'll admit I went in a little skeptical, given the roughly 3 million won ($2,200) price hike over the outgoing model.

Design: No more entry-level looks

There's no trace of the old Elantra left in this thing. It no longer reads as an entry-level sedan.

The rear end in particular has been sharpened up and boasts the squarish look Hyundai has been pursuing in its latest vehicles. The hood got longer and the rear overhang sharpened for better proportions, while the curve on the rear corners was tightened for a leaner, more athletic stance.

Trust me on this one — where the outgoing Elantra leaned toward a light, inoffensive, crowd-pleasing design, this one carries real visual weight. It looks more expensive.

The new Elantra sedan from Hyundai Motor SARAH CHEA

The rear of the new Elantra. It looks sharper and sportier. SARAH CHEA

Cabin: Tiny luxuries

A new style of center armrest has been added next to the driver's seat. It's a minor addition, but the comfort it brings is not.

Being able to rest your arm — and lean into it slightly for extra stability — is one of those things you don't know you're missing until you have it. Honestly, I sat there thinking, "Why did Hyundai wait this long to add this? And more than that, why doesn't every other automaker have this figured out already?"

There's even storage space where Hyundai engineers recommend you put your sunglasses, but it only comes standard on the top trim level.

Despite being positioned as an entry-level sedan, the cabin itself has grown noticeably. The overall length is up to 4,765 millimeters (187 inches), the width to 1,855 millimeters and the wheelbase now stretches to 2,750 millimeters — gains of 55 millimeters in length and 30 millimeters each in width and wheelbase over the previous generation.

The interior of the new Elantra. The armrest next to the driver's seat is noticeably comfortable when driving or just relaxing in the car. SARAH CHEA

Smooth and confident on road — just don't expect fireworks

The driving experience is weighty yet soft — smooth enough that it occasionally felt closer to an EV than a combustion engine sedan. But, please don't let the sporty looks fool you.

Compared to other newest cars on the market today, I felt that the acceleration was a little restrained — mash the throttle and the car simply doesn't leap the way its styling suggests.

You need patience. Hold the pedal down hard and long enough, and it'll eventually get to around over 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour); anything beyond that takes real commitment.

An entry-level car is still an entry-level car. The numbers prove it. The gasoline 2-liter model produces 149 horsepower and 18.3 kilogram-meters (132 pound-feet) of torque, while the hybrid variant delivers 157 horsepower and 27 kilogram-meters of torque.

The lane-keeping assist is extremely sensitive. Yes, I understand it’s safer, but I found it more intrusive than helpful. Even a slight drift out of its preferred lane position and it immediately tries to correct you. It kept nudging the car back toward its own concept of the ideal line, to the point where I switched it off entirely.

The 14.6-inch display is split into three zones: one showing the road with surrounding vehicles rendered in 3-D, one dedicated to navigation and one that can play content from apps such as YouTube. When the car is parked, that video panel can expand to fill the full display.

Hyundai's in-car AI assistant, Gleo, is smart. I told it I was cold, and it automatically adjusts the temperature. Mention there's a smell in the cabin, and it cracks the windows to air things out.

Oh, and be aware that the trunk is fully manual — no power open or close. Cargo capacity, for what it's worth, comes in at up to 479 liters (16.9 cubic feet).

The central display divides into three sections, which is both Intuitive and helpful. SARAH CHEA

Safety: Where Hyundai clearly spent the budget

If there's one area where the extra money is obviously going, it's safety — and I'm not mad about it.

An emergency braking function built right into the P button on the electronic shift lever amazed me. Hold it down, and the car takes over — reining in acceleration while slamming on the hydraulic brakes on all four wheels. Drop below 1 kilometer per hour, and the electronic parking brake clicks in automatically to bring you to a full, complete stop.

A Hyundai engineer described it as a safety backup for situations where a driver can't physically reach the brake pedal in time, or when unintended acceleration occurs. Essentially, it's an extra braking pathway for emergencies.

Also new — and a first for Hyundai — is the navigation-based Smart Cruise Control 2, which recognizes speed limit zones, speed bumps and intersections on regular roads and automatically slows accordingly.

There's also a memory-based reverse assist that recalls the vehicle's driven path for up to 50 meters (164 feet) and automatically steers when reversing along it. The airbag count has also increased, from eight to 10.

The new Elantra sedan from Hyundai Motor HYUNDAI MOTOR

Pricing: This is where it gets complicated

And now, for the part you've been bracing for: Pricing has climbed — and by how much really depends.

The new Elantra starts at 23.98 million won for the lowest gasoline trim level — but once you add the features I tried out during the test drive, that climbs to 31.52 million won.

The hybrid jumps further still, starting at 36.99 million won. Tack on additional options and a matte exterior finish, and the price tops out at 41.64 million won.

For context, that puts a well-equipped Elantra above the price of a Sonata — a sedan that's a full class above it — which runs around 36 million won. And for anyone keeping historical score: Ten years ago, that same money could have bought you a fully-loaded Santa Fe midsize SUV.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]