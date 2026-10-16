Foreigners turn to net sellers of Korean stocks in September

A screen in Hana Bank’s trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 16. YONHAP

Foreign investors sold a net $14.2 billion in Korean shares in September as bond yields rose and concerns mounted over AI investment.

Foreign investors again sold Korean shares in September amid rising bond yields and concerns over AI-related investment, central bank data showed Friday.

Offshore investors offloaded a net $14.2 billion worth of local stocks last month, following net purchases of $40 million in August, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Foreign investors had been net sellers of local stocks since January but turned to net buyers in August.

The BOK said foreign investors sold local stocks amid concerns that prolonged tensions in the Middle East would push up inflationary pressure and renewed worries over excessive investment in AI infrastructure.

They sold off $5.8 billion worth of local bonds last month, following a $4.5 billion sell-off the previous month.

The won strengthened to end September at 1,352.8 against the dollar from 1,368.6 a month earlier.





Yonhap