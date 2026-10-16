Foreigners turn to net sellers of Korean stocks in September

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Finance minister calls for efforts to address global imbalances at G20 meeting
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il called for coordinated action on supply chains, debt and future growth at G20 meetings in Bangkok.
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Kospi rebounds over 2% on eased chip rout, Fed bets
Stocks rose 2.05 percent as bargain hunting in chip stocks and renewed hopes over Federal Reserve policy lifted investor sentiment.
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Youth employment falls for 47th straight month despite manufacturing rebound
Employment among Koreans aged 15 to 29 fell for the 47th consecutive month in September, even as overall hiring rose and manufacturing jobs saw their first increase in more than two years.
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Korea adds over 100,000 jobs for 3rd month in September
Korea added 113,000 jobs in September for a third straight monthly gain above 100,000, though youth employment and several key sectors declined.