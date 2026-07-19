Foreigners remain net sellers of stocks but net purchase ETFs in July

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Foreigners will be able to open won accounts abroad under Korea's currency road map
Starting in 2027, Korea plans to allow offshore won transactions and ease capital rules to make its currency more accessible globally.
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ETFs get personal, allowing investors to bet on, against Elon Musk
New ETF launches in Korea and the United States show the fund boom branching into specialized products that not only reflect investment preferences but also personal beliefs.
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Retail money chases chip ETFs despite large losses. Can the crackdown calm the market chaos?
Massive investments, particularly from retail investors, flowed into leveraged Samsung Electronics and SK hynix ETFs despite steep losses, prompting regulators to tighten trading requirements.
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Gov’t to halt new Samsung, SK hynix leveraged ETFs over volatility concerns
Under the forthcoming regulations, new products cannot launch and the minimum for deposits will swell threefold as regulators look to deter trading.