Foreigners remain net sellers of Korean stocks in October

A trader works at Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul on Sept. 8. YONHAP

Overseas investors sold $19.31 billion in Korean stocks in October as concerns over AI infrastructure spending persisted.

Foreign investors remained net sellers in the Korean stock market for the second consecutive month in October amid concerns about AI-related investment, central bank data showed Thursday.

Offshore investors offloaded a net $19.31 billion worth of local stocks last month, expanding from a net sale of $14.16 billion in September, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Foreign investors had been net sellers of local stocks since January this year but turned to net buyers in August.

The BOK said foreign investors sold local stocks amid lingering concerns over excessive investment in AI infrastructure.

For the first 10 months of the year, foreigners sold a net $164.34 billion worth of Korean stocks.

They purchased $5.61 billion worth of local bonds last month, ending a three-month sell-off.

The won strengthened to trade at 1,334.3 won against the dollar at the end of October, compared with 1,352.8 won a month earlier.





Yonhap