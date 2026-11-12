Foreigners remain net sellers of Korean stocks in October

Overseas investors sold $19.31 billion in Korean stocks in October as concerns over AI infrastructure spending persisted.

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잘나가다 미끄러진 코스피…0.58% 하락 마감 (서울=연합뉴스) 윤동진 기자 = 코스피가 전 거래일 대비 40.87포인트(0.58%) 내린 6,954.52로 마감한 8일 서울 하나은행 본점 딜링룸에서 딜러들이 업무를 보고 있다. 2026.9.8 mon@yna.co.kr/2026-09-08 15:55:24/
A trader works at Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul on Sept. 8.

Foreign investors remained net sellers in the Korean stock market for the second consecutive month in October amid concerns about AI-related investment, central bank data showed Thursday.

Offshore investors offloaded a net $19.31 billion worth of local stocks last month, expanding from a net sale of $14.16 billion in September, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Foreign investors had been net sellers of local stocks since January this year but turned to net buyers in August.

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The BOK said foreign investors sold local stocks amid lingering concerns over excessive investment in AI infrastructure.

For the first 10 months of the year, foreigners sold a net $164.34 billion worth of Korean stocks.

They purchased $5.61 billion worth of local bonds last month, ending a three-month sell-off.

The won strengthened to trade at 1,334.3 won against the dollar at the end of October, compared with 1,352.8 won a month earlier.


Yonhap

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