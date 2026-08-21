Foreigners extend sell-offs of Korean stocks to 7th month in July

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Kospi opens lower as U.S. bond yields climb again
Stocks opened 1.35 percent lower Friday as rising U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices weakened investor sentiment.
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Delinquency ratio on bank loans down in June
Korea's bank loan delinquency ratio fell to 0.56 percent in June as lenders sharply increased write-offs of soured debt.
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Senior official appointed as BOK's No. 2
International finance expert Kwon Min-soo will join the Bank of Korea’s rate-setting committee as senior deputy governor.
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Won’s rebound complicates Bank of Korea’s next rate call as inflation pressures ease
The won’s rapid strengthening is easing import-price concerns but may also signal economic resilience ahead of the Bank of Korea’s Aug. 27 policy meeting.