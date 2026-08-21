Foreigners extend sell-offs of Korean stocks to 7th month in July

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Overseas investors offloaded 31.7 trillion won ($22.7 billion) in Korean shares in July while adding 4.8 trillion won in local bonds.

Foreign investors extended their sell-offs of Korean stocks for the seventh month in July amid profit-taking, data showed Friday.

Offshore investors offloaded a net 31.7 trillion won ($22.7 billion) worth of local stocks last month, extending their selling binge, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Last month's sell-off was down from June's record-high selling of 49.3 trillion won, the data showed.

Offshore investors owned 2,255.5 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 35.8 percent of total market capitalization, following their net selling in July.

By country, investors from Britain were the top sellers in July — offloading a net 20.2 trillion won worth of shares — followed by those from Singapore with a net sell-off of 3.8 trillion won, the latest findings showed.

In the local bond market, foreign investors bought a net 4.8 trillion won worth of local debt last month.

Their holdings of Korean bonds stood at 336.1 trillion won as of the end of July, accounting for 11.7 percent of listed bonds here, the FSS revealed.





Yonhap