Kospi and stock prices of SK hynix and Samsung Electronics are displayed on a digital screen in central Seoul on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Offshore investors sold a net 25.97 trillion won ($19.49 billion) in Korean stocks in October while increasing their purchases of local bonds.

Foreign investors continued to sell Korean stocks in October amid extended geopolitical risks and woes over AI profitability, data showed Friday.

Offshore investors offloaded a net 25.97 trillion won ($19.49 billion) worth of local stocks last month, compared with a net sale of 19.11 trillion won the previous month, according to Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) data.

Following their net selling in October, offshore investors owned 1.9 quadrillion won worth of local stocks, or 34 percent of total market capitalization.

By country, investors from the United States were the top sellers in October, selling a net 15.9 trillion won, followed by Asian countries with 5.6 trillion won of selling, the latest findings showed.

In the local bond market, foreign investors purchased a net 7.63 trillion won worth of local debt last month.

Their holdings of Korean bonds stood at 330.3 trillion won as of the end of October, accounting for 11.3 percent of listed bonds here, the FSS revealed.





Yonhap



