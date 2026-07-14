Foreign investors stay net sellers of Korean assets for fifth straight month despite stock rally

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Sell-side sidecar triggered on Kosdaq after 5% plunge
A sell-side sidecar halted program sell orders on the Kosdaq for five minutes Tuesday after the index dropped 5 percent and futures sank more than 6 percent.
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Kospi opens lower, tracking Wall Street losses amid Middle East tensions
Stocks opened lower after Wall Street losses as Middle East tensions and fresh weakness in major tech shares pressured investor sentiment.
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SK hynix ADR drops more than 9% on second day of trading
SK hynix’s Nasdaq-listed ADR fell as valuation concerns spread across memory chip stocks after an AI-driven rally.
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Shares nosedive almost 9% on tech losses amid Middle East tensions
Korean stocks tumbled after heavy sell-offs of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as renewed Middle East tensions and market volatility pushed the won lower.