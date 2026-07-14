Foreign investors stay net sellers of Korean assets for fifth straight month despite stock rally

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi trading at 7,386.58, down 89.36 points, or 1.20 percent, on July 13. NEWS1

Bank of Korea data showed foreign investors extended net selling in June as AI investment concerns and portfolio rebalancing outweighed a tech-driven market surge, while WGBI inclusion supported bond inflows.

Foreign investors remained net sellers of Korean equities for the fifth consecutive month in June, central bank data showed Tuesday, despite a tech-led rally in the local stock market.

Offshore investors sold a net $30.72 billion worth of local stocks and bonds last month, following net sales of $26.15 billion in May, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

They have remained net sellers since February.

Breaking down the figures, foreign investors sold a net $32.37 billion worth of stocks in June, while purchasing a net $1.65 billion worth of bonds.

The BOK said net foreign selling widened from a month earlier as investor sentiment weakened amid concerns over excessive investment in AI infrastructure.

Foreign investors also reduced their holdings of Korean stocks as part of portfolio rebalancing during the market rally, accelerating net capital outflows, it added.

Meanwhile, Korea's inclusion in the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), a key global bond benchmark operated by FTSE Russell, led to net inflows into the bond market.

Korea began a phased eight-month entry into the index in April. The WGBI tracks sovereign debt from more than 20 major economies, including the United States, Japan and China.





Yonhap