Foreign investors sell Korean bonds as hedged yield advantage disappears

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Kospi tumbles 1.76% as rising oil prices stoke inflation concerns
The main bourse slid 124.04 points to close at 6,909.91, while the won dropped to trade at 1,345.9 against the dollar.
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Asset management firms’ profits soar to $2B in Q2 on climbing commission
Combined profit rose by more than 80 percent with assets under management standing at 2.78 quadrillion won ($2 trillion).
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Kospi opens sharply lower, tracking U.S. losses, amid inflation woes
The latest U.S. inflation data has increased the chances of a rise in interest rates.
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Seoul apartment prices rise for 86 consecutive weeks as record housing rally shifts beyond Gangnam
Apartment prices in the city have risen for a record 86 consecutive weeks, with lower-priced outer districts outpacing Gangnam as jeonse (lump sum deposits) and monthly rents also climb.