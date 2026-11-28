Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong delivers a welcoming address at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Chungcheong region megaproject at the company's Onyang campus construction site in Asan, South Chungcheong, on Nov. 12. YONHAP

Foreign shareholders accounted for 51 percent of Samsung Electronics' 30 trillion won ($22.5 billion) third quarter dividend payout, receiving a combined 15.3 trillion won, as the chipmaker ramped up shareholder returns.

Foreign investors took home more than half of Samsung Electronics’ 30 trillion won ($22.5 billion) third quarter dividend payout on Friday, receiving a combined 15.3 trillion won, as the chipmaker ramped up shareholder returns.

Foreign shareholders accounted for 51 percent of the total payout, which combines regular quarterly and special dividends under a shareholder return plan that was approved by the company’s board of directors in August.

Samsung Electronics distributed 4,601 won per common and preferred share, more than 12 times the second quarter dividend of 374 won that the company paid in August.

The total third quarter payout also handed Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong approximately 448.8 billion won in dividends before tax, up more than 400 billion won from the 36.5 billion won he received in second-quarter dividends before taxes.

As of the Sept. 30 record date, Lee held some 97.41 million common shares and 137,757 preferred shares in the company.

Shareholders who purchased Samsung Electronics shares by Sept. 28 were eligible for the dividend, with the ex-dividend date falling on Sept. 29.

With a dividend income withholding tax rate of 15.4 percent, an individual investor holding 100 common shares would receive approximately 389,000 won after taxes.

Samsung Electronics said during its third quarter earnings conference call that it was holding in-depth discussions on a new shareholder return policy for next year and beyond to achieve sustainable growth while enhancing shareholder value.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON, LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]