Foreign investors extend Korean asset selloff for sixth month as Kospi correction deepens

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Naver invests in Oregon startup creating wave-powered floating data centers
The move comes as the Korean portal powerhouse looks to expand its AI infrastructure through global partnerships.
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BOK holds $250M in U.S. gold ETF, first gold investment in 13 years
The central bank disclosed a $250.4 million stake in a U.S.-listed gold ETF, its first gold investment in 13 years.
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Korea eases rules to unlock $3 billion in advanced industry investment
The government plans faster permits and broader industrial access for semiconductors, batteries, biotechnology and other strategic sectors.
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Kospi opens sharply higher on chip rally
Stocks opened nearly 3 percent higher Thursday as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix climbed on renewed optimism for AI technology stocks.