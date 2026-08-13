Foreign investors extend Korean asset selloff for sixth month as Kospi correction deepens

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Aug. 13. YONHAP

Foreign investors sold a net $21.65 billion in Korean stocks and bonds in July, though the outflow narrowed as the won strengthened against the dollar.

Foreign investors remained net sellers of Korean securities for the sixth consecutive month in July, central bank data showed Thursday, amid a broader market readjustment.

Offshore investors sold a net $21.65 billion worth of local stocks and bonds last month, following net sales of 30.72 billion in June, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

They have remained net sellers since February.

Foreign investors sold a net $20.7 billion worth of stocks and a net $960 million worth of bonds in July.

The BOK said the sell-off narrowed from a month earlier as the stock market correction discouraged foreigners from rebalancing their portfolios amid resurgent Middle East tensions and lingering concerns over excessive investment in AI infrastructure.

The Kospi fell more than 20 percent in July alone due mainly to heavy losses in tech shares.

The BOK said reduced foreign portfolio rebalancing also helped the won strengthen against the dollar during the cited period amid the greenback's recent weakness globally.

The won was trading at 1,424 won per dollar at the end of July, compared to 1,549.4 won a month earlier.





Yonhap