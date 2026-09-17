Foreign investors become net buyers of Korean assets in August

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Cultural, knowledge-intensive business trade posts $6.44B deficit in H1
Intellectual property royalties posted a deficit of $4.9 billion, while professional and business services were $4.67 billion in the red.
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Kospi opens higher despite first Fed rate hike in over 3 yrs
Stocks opened higher, led by technology shares, despite the Federal Reserve’s first rate increase in more than three years.
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BOK pressed to further raise key rate to track Fed's latest hike
The widening Korea-U.S. rate gap is expected to push the Bank of Korea toward another hike as inflation, household debt and housing prices remain elevated.
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Banking on chips
A customer sits in front of a teller's desk at a bank in Seoul on Sept. 16.