Foreign investment in Korea rises at fastest clip in Q2 on stock rally

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Big four banks lose nearly $400M to misconduct over 10 years, raising questions about internal controls
The total, stemming from such incidents as fraud, embezzlement and breach of trust, has invited criticism about laxity.
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FSC uses AI-based antiphishing platform to prevent 66.4 billion won in losses since last year
The Finacial Services Commission's ASAP system has helped 130 financial institutions identify suspicious transactions, stopping more than $47 million in voice phishing scams.
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KRX activates buy-side sidecar for Kospi on sharp rise
The Korea Exchange (KRX) suspended program trading for five minutes after the Kospi jumped more than 5 percent in a sharp rebound.
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Kospi opens higher as U.S. bond yields retreat
Stocks rose more than 3 percent in early trading as easing U.S. Treasury yields lifted chipmakers after the previous session's steep sell-off.