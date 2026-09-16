Forbiddenly priced fruit

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Samsung chairman meets Japanese lawmakers
Samsung's executive chairman discussed AI-era semiconductors, future strategy and cooperation with Japan during an unscheduled luncheon.
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Banking on chips
A customer sits in front of a teller's desk at a bank in Seoul on Sept. 16.
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Incheon Airport celebrates Chuseok with crafts, folk games and festive merch
Passengers can join hands-on holiday activities, play traditional games and shop limited-edition Chuseok merchandise through late September.
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Applications for '30 Days in Seoul' program open until Monday
Applications are open through Monday for Seoul’s eight-week program offering settlement support, career guidance and cultural activities.