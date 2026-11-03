FKI, apparel maker Youngone host Bangladeshi delegation to discuss further trade, investment

Bangladesh’s finance and planning minister, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, seventh from right in the front row, poses with Korean business leaders at a welcome dinner at FKI Tower in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 2. YOUNGONE

The hosts held a dinner on Monday night to welcome the South Asian country’s finance minister and other dignitaries.

The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) and apparel maker Youngone hosted Bangladesh's finance and planning minister during his visit to Seoul to discuss expanding trade and investment between the two nations.

Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, who is in Korea through Friday, attended the dinner at the FKI Tower in Yeouido, western Seoul on Monday.

"Bangladesh is a valued business partner that grew along with us for a long time and a country we share a special bond with," Youngone Holdings' CEO and vice chairperson Sung Rae-eun said. "Building on that trust, I hope this visit will vitalize exchanges between the two countries' business communities, open up new opportunities for cooperation and become a stepping stone toward sustainable shared growth."

The dinner was also attended by Bangladesh's adviser to the prime minister, special assistant to the prime minister and the secretary of the economic relations division at the finance ministry. Bangladeshi Ambassador to Korea Toufiq Islam Shatil also attended the dinner.

Korean attendees included Youngone Chairman Sung Ki-hak, FKI Executive Vice Chairman Kim Chang-beom and Export-Import Bank of Korea President Hwang Ki-yeon along with OCI Holdings Chairman Lee Woo-hyun, Hanjin President Cho Hyun-min and SK Gas CEO Yoon Byung-suk.

Participants also exchanged views on Bangladesh's growth potential and new business opportunities there for Korean firms.

The Bangladeshi delegation is scheduled to meet Korean Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and Trade Minister Park Jung-sung. The delegation will also hold talks with Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T, SK hynix, LG Electronics, Hanwha Ocean, Naver and pay visits to LG AI Research, the AI chip startup FuriosaAI and the Port of Busan.

Youngone, an outdoor apparel maker that also runs The North Face in Korea, opened the first foreign-invested garment factory in Bangladesh in 1980.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]