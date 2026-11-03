FKI, apparel maker Youngone host Bangladeshi delegation to discuss further trade, investment

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Foreigners' card spending in Seoul jumps nearly 58% to 8.8 trillion won
Foreign visitors spent 8.8 trillion won ($6.6 billion) in Seoul through September, as arrivals reached an all-time high.
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Consumer prices up 2.8% in October, remain in 2% range for 2nd month
Korea’s consumer prices rose 2.8 percent in October as falling produce prices offset a sharp increase in petroleum costs.
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Household borrowing rebounds in October despite tighter regulation, higher rates
Reversing September's drop, household loans issued by Korea’s five major banks rose by 2.77 trillion won in October, driven by continued growth in mortgage and credit loans.
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IMF to review Korea’s economy this week
Korea and the IMF will hold annual consultations on the economy and financial policy, with talks covering growth, government measures and the semiconductor-led outlook.