Five penny stocks face delisting under tougher rules

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Kospi declines over 3% on profit-taking due to persistent AI concerns
The Kospi fell 201.8 points, or 3.52 percent, to 5,533.77. It had opened down 1.14 percent, then briefly turning positive and reaching an intraday high of 5,740.28 before resuming its decline.
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Solidigm U.S. IPO would face Korea split-listing rules, FSC says
The FSC says a potential U.S. initial public offering by SK hynix subsidiary Solidigm would trigger Korea’s split-listing rules and shareholder protection obligations.
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BOK holds key rate steady after 2 consecutive hikes
The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate at 3%, as policymakers weigh inflation, Middle East tensions and strong exports.
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Insurance sector growth forecast to slow sharply in 2027: Report
Korea's insurance sector is forecast to grow 3.5 percent in 2027 as rising costs and an aging population weigh on demand.