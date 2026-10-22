Five penny stocks face delisting under tougher rules

TKG Aikang, Nuintek, Hyungji Global, Barunson Entertainment & Arts and i-Scream Edu face delisting, as their stock prices have failed to meet the stricter requirements implemented in July.

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코스피와 코스닥, 낙폭 키우며 급락 마감 (서울=연합뉴스) 김주형 기자 = 코스피가 다시 3%대의 낙폭을 기록한 채 정규장 거래를 마무리한 22일 서울 중구 하나은행 본점 딜링룸 현황판에 코스피와 코스닥, 원/달러 환율이 표시돼 있다. 이날 코스피는 전장보다 201.89p(3.52%) 내린 5,533.77로 장을 마쳤다. 지수는 65.55포인트(1.14%) 내린 5,670.11로 개장해 한때 0.08% 상승 전환하기도 했으나 다시 가파르게 내리는 흐름을 보였다. 코스닥은 전장보다 28.66포인트(3.62%) 내린 764.10으로 종료했다. 2026.10.22 kjhpress@yna.co.kr/2026-10-22 16:00:37/
An electronic display board shows the Kosdaq in the trading room of Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul on Oct. 22.

Five listed firms face delisting, as their stock prices have failed to meet tougher listing requirements, according to data from the Korea Exchange (KRX) on Thursday.

The tougher rules were implemented in July to remove penny stocks as financial authorities moved to delist distressed companies, long seen as a drag on the local stock market.

Under the rules, a listed firm will be forced onto a delisting roster if its stock price falls below 1,000 won ($0.75) per share for the 45th consecutive trading session after authorities warn it about its poor performance.

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The five listed firms — TKG Aikang, Nuintek, Hyungji Global, Barunson Entertainment & Arts and i-Scream Edu — were warned over penny stock status on Aug. 13.

When the KRX issues a public notice about the five firms’ delisting , it will be the first case of penny stocks being removed from the market under the system.

In a bid to reinvigorate the Kosdaq market, the KRX also plans to implement a two-tier segmentation system in the secondary stock market starting next year.

According to the proposed plan, the listed firms on the Kosdaq will be divided into two segments: the premium sector for heavyweights and another for underperforming firms.


Yonhap

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