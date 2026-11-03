Fitch kicks off annual consultation with government to discuss sovereign credit rating

The reviews with the budget and unification ministries as well as the central bank will run through Thursday.

Korea and global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings kicked off their annual consultation meetings on Tuesday to discuss the country's sovereign credit rating, the Ministry of Finance and Economy said.

A Fitch delegation plans to visit major government agencies, including the Ministry of Planning and Budget, the Ministry of Unification and the Bank of Korea, through Thursday to discuss economic trends and outlook, along with trade, monetary and fiscal policies, according to the Finance Ministry.

The credit appraiser holds annual consultation meetings with the Finance Ministry and other organizations and issues credit ratings based on the discussions.

Fitch is set to release its assessment in the fourth quarter of this year.

Korea will brief the Fitch delegation on its policy directions and economic conditions and coordinate with relevant agencies to actively engage in the annual consultations, the Finance Ministry said.

Fitch has maintained Korea's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook since September 2012. It is the fourth-highest level on the agency's sovereign ratings scale.





Yonhap