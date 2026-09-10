First-time home buying in Seoul soars as 30-somethings rush in

A total of 9,343 purchases by new buyers of residential properties, including apartments, multifamily homes and officetels, were registered.

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Apartments in Seoul are seen in this undated file photo

Seoul’s 30-somethings are stretching their finances to the limit to get a foot on the property ladder, as soaring rents and fears of further home price gains drive first-time buying to record levels.

A total of 9,343 first-time purchases of residential properties — including apartments, multifamily homes and officetels, or units zoned for both commercial and residential use — were registered in Seoul in August, according to Supreme Court registration data released on Thursday.

That was up 16.7 percent from 8,006 in July and the highest monthly figure in six years, since 10,238 purchases were recorded in August 2020.

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First-time buyers accounted for 53.8 percent of Seoul’s 17,371 housing transactions in August. It was the highest proportion since the Supreme Court began releasing the data in January 2010.

People in their 30s dominated first-time purchases of residential properties in August, with 4,857 transactions. The age group accounted for 52 percent of all such purchases — more than double the 2,419 made by buyers in their 40s, the next-largest group.

The number of monthly home purchases by people in their 30s generally ranged from 2,000 to 3,000 last year but has climbed to 3,000 to 4,000 this year.

Analysts attribute the rush to buy to growing concerns about a housing shortage and worsening conditions in the rental market.

The concern is that many younger buyers have relatively little capital of their own and are borrowing heavily to get onto the property ladder. A fall in home prices could leave them saddled with large debts on properties bought near the peak of the market.

Caption: (서울=뉴스1) 이호윤 기자 = 18일 국토연구원의 '7월 부동산시장 소비심리지수'에 따르면 전국 주택 매매시장 소비심리지수는 119.5로 집계됐다. 직전월(118.8)보다 0.7포인트(p) 상승하며 넉 달 연속 오름세를 이어갔다. 수도권 매매시장 소비심리지수는 128.5로 직전월보다 1.1p 올랐다. 서울은 139.9로 1.9p 상승했다. 경기는 125.1로 0.6p 하락한 반면 인천은 114.0으로 7.0p 상승했다. 사진은 이날 서울 시내의 한 부동산의 모습. 2026.8.18/뉴스1
A pedestrian looks at posters of houses on the market at a real estate agency in Seoul on Aug. 18.

People in their 30s bought about 39.6 trillion won ($29.5 billion) worth of homes from Feb. 10 through the end of July, the highest amount of any age group, according to data obtained by Rep. Kim Jong-yang of the People Power Party.

Loans from financial institutions accounted for 15.87 trillion won, or 40.1 percent, of their purchases during that period. The corresponding share was 25.1 percent for buyers in their 40s and 14.5 percent for those in their 50s.

“The government’s regulatory approach is effectively encouraging people in their 30s to buy homes,” said Park Won-gap, the chief real estate specialist at KB Kookmin Bank. “When it comes to housing supply, the government should prioritize measures that can realistically be implemented quickly rather than focusing on long-term plans with little chance of being carried out.”


BY BAEK MIN-JUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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